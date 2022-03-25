Watch
Missing Virginia teen reportedly talked to 'unknown man in military'

Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office
Mia Kelly
Posted at 8:04 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 08:04:44-04

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. -- The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding 16-year-old Mia Kelly.

Kelly has been missing for "a couple of months," according to investigators.

"We have investigated numerous tips leading us to areas in Newport News, Norfolk, Gloucester, and Portsmouth," a sheriff's office spokesperson posted online. "She had been reported, prior to her being missing as 'talking' with an unknown male that was reported to be in the military."

Kelly is described as 5’2” and 145 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 804-758-2779.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

