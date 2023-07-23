Man critically injured after fight outside Chesterfield restaurant; police looking for 2 men

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for two suspects after a man was critically injured in a fight outside a Chesterfield restaurant early Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Police were called to the Mi Patria Restaurant Bar & Grill at 6019 Belmont Road around 1:55 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. He was taken to am area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SCENE VIDEO: Man stabbed out Mi Patria Restaurant in Chesterfield

Officers are searching for two suspects who may have left in a white sedan or black pickup truck, officials said.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic male, 30-35 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve collared shirt and blue jeans, police said.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 25 -30 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was also wearing a white, long-sleeve collared shirt and blue jeans, according to officers.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.