2 men arrested, 3 others wanted in stabbing outside Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested two men Friday and are looking for three other suspects after a man was critically injured outside a Chesterfield restaurant last weekend.

Chesterfield Police were called to Mi Patria Restaurant Bar & Grill at 6019 Belmont Road around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. He was taken to am area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SCENE VIDEO: Man stabbed outside Mi Patria Restaurant in Chesterfield

Detectives arrested 40-year-old Mariano Turcios Fajardo and 36-year-old Miguel Giron Veliz on charges of malicious wounding by mob in relation to the incident.

Fajardo and Veliz, both of the 6200 block of Sloan Court, are being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, according to police.

Officials said detectives are looking for three additional suspects in relation to the assault.

No description of those suspects nor additional details were provided.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.