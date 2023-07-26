Richmond nonprofit hosts event to connect small businesses with major companies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Aiming to help local small businesses connect with larger corporations, the Metropolitan Business League is holding an event this Thursday.

The RVA Linkup Expo is completely free and open to any women or minority-owned business in the area.

Businesses will have the opportunity to network and land contracts with various large corporations while also hearing directly from these businesses in one-on-one sessions.

The big companies are looking for different types of small businesses, including HVAC and plumbing, digital marketing, clinical research and much more.

Darricka Alexander with MBL said no business is too small to attend.

"That's the whole reason that we hold this is to set up an opportunity for you to do business now and in the future," she explained. "Some of the companies coming are really looking to do business in certain areas over the next six to 18 months. So it's critical that you introduce yourself that they know who you are and you start to develop that relationship."

If you're a small business or corporation that wants to attend the event, which is from 1-4 p.m., register on the MBL website.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.