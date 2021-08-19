Metro Richmond Zoo debuts baby orangutan named 'Taavi'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the birth of a baby oragutan named to Taavi to first-time parents, Farley and Zoe.

Taavi was born on March 2, weighing in at three pounds and 18 ounces. His name means "adored" in Hebrew and Finnish, which the Zoo said was a perfect fit since he's loved by all the zoo staff.

He is being hand-raised by the Zoo's animal care specialists after his mother, Zoe, neglected him.

After he was born, Zoe's maternal instincts did not kick in the Zoo said. She wouldn't nurse the baby and held him in her palm away from her, failing to form a bond.

The Zoo said staff had to intervene to allow Taavi to get the nutrition he needed, but they had made several attempts to reintroduce Taavi to his mother -- all unsuccessful.

As a newborn, Taavi was fed a bottle every two hours. As he has gotten older, the interval between his feedings and the amount of formula has increased.

Metro Richmond Zoo

Currently five months old, Taavi now weighs 10 pounds. He is starting to eat some solid foods in addition to his regular bottles and his caretakers work with him to increase his strength.

They place him on a lifesize orangutan stuffed animal where he practices holding on and moving around like he would with his mother. The goal is to introduce Taavi to another orangutan to be his surrogate mother.

Tasha, an experienced mother at the zoo, is the main candidate to be his surrogate, the Zoo said.

Currently, Taavi receives care behind-the-scenes at the zoo and is not on exhibit.

The orangutan is an endangered species native to Borneo and Sumatra. They are the second largest of all primates, with adult males weighing up to 350 pounds.

They are classified as apes, not monkeys.

According to the Zoo, these beautiful creatures are among some of the most intelligent animals in the animal kingdom.

But they have been victim to poaching and deforestation, resulting in an endangered status.

Deforestation for the establishment of palm oil plantations is the primary cause for habitat loss for orangutans, according to the Zoo.