Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Metro Richmond Zoo Fire: Veterinary support building among several structures on fire, officials say

Richmond top stories and weather May 5, 2023
Metro Richmond Zoo Fire
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 23:40:56-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crews are working a large fire involving several buildings at the Metro Richmond Zoo Sunday night, according to officials.

Capt. J.A. Harvey, Deputy Fire Marshal for Chesterfield Fire and EMS, said a 911 call came in at 9:50 p.m. about a fire at the zoo on Beaver Bridge Road.

Metro Richmond Zoo Fire
Metro Richmond Zoo Fire

"Crews arrived on location to find several buildings on fire and began operating in a defensive posture due to the amount of fire involvement within the buildings," Harvey said.

Officials said a veterinary support building was among the structures engulfed and that "there may have been some animals lost."

"Fire crews are currently working with zoo employees," Harvey said.

Metro Richmond Zoo Fire
Metro Richmond Zoo Fire

Officials said several maintenance buildings were also on fire.

Harvey also said one animal enclosure fence was damaged, but that all of those animals were accounted for.

No other animals are in danger, he said.

Harvey noted that the scene remained very active as of 11:15 p.m. and that additional details would be provided later.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone