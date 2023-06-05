Metro Richmond Zoo Fire: Veterinary support building among several structures on fire, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crews are working a large fire involving several buildings at the Metro Richmond Zoo Sunday night, according to officials.

Capt. J.A. Harvey, Deputy Fire Marshal for Chesterfield Fire and EMS, said a 911 call came in at 9:50 p.m. about a fire at the zoo on Beaver Bridge Road.

WTVR Metro Richmond Zoo Fire

"Crews arrived on location to find several buildings on fire and began operating in a defensive posture due to the amount of fire involvement within the buildings," Harvey said.

Officials said a veterinary support building was among the structures engulfed and that "there may have been some animals lost."

"Fire crews are currently working with zoo employees," Harvey said.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Metro Richmond Zoo Fire

Officials said several maintenance buildings were also on fire.

Harvey also said one animal enclosure fence was damaged, but that all of those animals were accounted for.

No other animals are in danger, he said.

Harvey noted that the scene remained very active as of 11:15 p.m. and that additional details would be provided later.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.