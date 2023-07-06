Construction begins on new building at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Metro Richmond Zoo is making progress in its effort to rebuild after a fire destroyed multiple buildings last month.

Construction crews are laying the cinder block exterior walls for a new workshop and zookeeper service area. The building is expected to be bigger than the previous facility.

Metro Richmond Zoo

The fire on June 4 remains under investigation. One animal died from the incident that also damaged the zoo’s animal hospital and food storage room.

Zoo officials say the outpouring of love and support from the community has been overwhelming for the Chesterfield landmark. Hundreds of people donated supplies and their time to the clean-up efforts.

Metro Richmond Zoo

If you’re interested in helping the zoo recover, officials hope you’ll consider the following ways to assist:



Visit the Zoo: Come see us! The zoo and all exhibits are fully open. Wish List: We’ve created an Amazon wish list of items we need. Donate: You can visit our online store to donate directly to the zoo. Volunteer: Complete this form if you are willing to help clean up at the zoo. We will contact you as the need arises. While the investigation is still going on, the amount of cleanup we can do right now is limited.

