Deceased Metro Richmond Zoo crane tested positive for bird flu

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A deceased crane at the Metro Richmond Zoo tested positive for H5 bird flu on Thursday, while a second crane presumptively tested positive for bird flu, according to a statement from the zoo.

The zoo stated that this is the first positive test of bird flu in the zoo's history and that the two birds did not live in any of the aviaries where visitors share a common space with birds.

"The zoo is saddened by the loss of the cranes and our thoughts are with the zookeepers who cared for them," the statement reads. "Our animal care team remains committed to providing the best care for our animals. We are taking precautions to keep our animals, staff, and guests safe and healthy."

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is evaluating the need for additional testing and monitoring the health of other zoo animals. Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is monitoring the health of zoo staff who had close contact with the infected birds.

The budgie exhibit and walk-through bird aviary are temporarily closed "out of an abundance of caution," the statement reads.

The rest of the zoo remains open.

The current public health risk in the United States is low for bird flu. There are currently no reports of bird flu infections in people in Virginia.

