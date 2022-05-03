Metro Richmond gas averages rise 10 cents in a week

RICHMOND, Va. — The average price for a gallon of gas in Metro Richmond increased more than 10 cents after a few weeks of relief.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gas is now $4.05. The current average in Richmond is $4.06, which accounts for a 10 cent and 11 cent increase, respectively.

Central Virginia drivers are also paying $1.33 more a gallon compared to this day last year.

Morgan Dean with AAA said the switch from winter blend gas to summer blend will also help drive up prices.

“We’re continuing to see crude oil prices stay at a very high level,” said spokesman Morgan Dean. “Crude oil prices continue to sit high, there's a tight and global supply of crude oil. Then here in the US, we're right on the cusp of the summer travel season, which is higher demand at the pumps."

Diesel fuel hit another record high locally on Tuesday at $5.30 per gallon.

Chase Lehman gassed up his Toyota at the Staples Mill Road Wawa for $4.09 per gallon.

“It costs about $41 to fill up my car now. It used to cost maybe $23 dollars to fill it up — at most,” Lehman stated.

He has already changed his driving habits to save money on gasoline, but hasn’t stopped driving altogether.

“It’s starting to get ridiculous, but $5 a gallon will probably make it where I would draw the line there,” he explained.

In a recent poll, by AAA of Virginia residents, more than 40% said gas prices were not even a consideration in their travel planning. However, almost 45% said they were taking fewer or shorter trips because of gas prices.

