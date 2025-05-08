Hokie fans pack Lane Stadium for Metallica concert

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Metallica performed for a crowd full of Hokie fans at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium on Wednesday night.

The iconic band's stop in Blacksburg was part of their M72 World Tour.

It was a special concert for Virginia Tech fans, as the football team has been entering the field with "Enter Sandman" playing for 25 years.

The song won a fan contest before the start of the 2000 season, receiving more votes than "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses, and "Sirius" by the Alan Parsons Project.

The next time "Enter Sandman" will play at Lane Stadium is Saturday, Sept. 6, when the Hokies host Vanderbilt for their home opener.

Were you there? Email photos and videos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube