Metal Supermarkets chain recasts in larger Shockoe Valley space

RICHMOND, Va. -- After nearly a decade near The Diamond, a metals supplier has taken a shine to a larger space elsewhere in the city.

Metal Supermarkets recently reopened in a 10,000-square-foot space at 711 Hospital St. in Shockoe Valley near the city’s East End. The franchised chain sells steel, aluminum, bronze, copper and other metals in a variety of sizes and shapes.

The new location is twice as large as its original spot at 1728 Arlington Road. Franchisee Rob Racine said the extra room will allow the company to offer more products on-site in Richmond.

“A lot of customers are really excited about having more space and seeing more selection,” Racine said. “We’ve always been able to get just about anything people want. The expanded space means we’ll have it faster or on hand more often.”

