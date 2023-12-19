Water main break closes some Henrico schools, impacts neighborhood water pressure

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Classes at John Rolfe Middle School, Varina High School, and George F. Baker Elementary School were canceled Tuesday due to a water main break near the eastern Henrico County schools.

"The break occurred on Messer Road in an area that necessitates extensive repair. Because water pressure in the area is expected to be low, Henrico County Public Schools is closing [the schools] for the day," a spokesperson for Henrico County wrote in an email. "Nearby residents also may experience low pressure. The Department of Public Utilities will provide bottled water to affected customers."

The county expects to restore water service and reopen the road by Tuesday evening.

The county set up a detour around the work zone.

