Merry Point Ferry reopens in Lancaster County after months of repairs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- Service on the Merry Point Ferry in Virginia's Northern Neck will resume on Tuesday after months of maintenance to renew the vessel.

The ferry service was suspended in late August so the boat could undergo routine cleaning and maintenance in drydock.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said a fresh coat of paint was added to protect the boat's exterior from deterioration, as well as other repairs.

The maintenance project cost was approximately $162,000, and was completed by Severn Yachting, LLC.

Riding the Merry Point Ferry to cross the river on saves around 20 minutes of travel time when compared to driving. VDOT said the ferry transports an average of 2,100 passengers a month.

Ferry service may be affected by wind, weather and tides. Real-time updates on ferry service are available here.

Learn more about the Merry Point Ferry and view the operating hours here.

