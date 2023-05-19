Bodies found in Caroline home after gunfire prompts school evacuation

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A crime scene in a Ladysmith neighborhood prompted the evacuation of Lewis & Clark Elementary School on Friday morning.

Caroline Sheriff's deputies responded to Meriwether Lewis Street just before 8 a.m. after neighbors heard gunshots.

A man and woman were found dead inside a home on that block.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett it appears to be a murder-suicide.

"We didn't know exactly what we had [at first]. We notified school officials. We have a great partnership with the school. They diverted the school buses, took [the students] to the high school to make sure that everything was okay with the children," Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said. "Right now we have determined there is no threat to the community it's an isolated incident. It is currently under investigation and we will get further information at a later time."

Lewis & Clark Elementary School students were allowed back to school at about 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.