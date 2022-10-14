Watch Now
Georgia man charged in fatal Prince George crash

Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 13:28:03-04

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Georgia man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal crash in Prince George County on Thursday.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road.

Officers determined that a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Wells Station Road.

After further investigation, the driver of the tractor-trailer, 33-year-old Marius Laslo, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.

