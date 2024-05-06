Woman killed in crash at Richmond red light

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday night crash at Chamberlayne and West Laburnum avenues as 28-year-old Meredith Norris, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania.

"At approximately 11:37 p.m., officers located a three-vehicle collision in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Officers found a damaged vehicle in the right northbound travel lane with three occupants, including Norris, in the vehicle," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Two other damaged vehicles were on scene, a sedan and a pickup truck. Investigators determined the sedan, operated by an adult male, crashed into the pickup truck, which was also stopped at the red signal, before colliding with the first vehicle."

Police arrested the driver of the sedan, identified as 27-year-old Davonte Ridley.

The Emporia man was charged with possession of controlled substances, according to police.

He also had several outstanding felony warrants from other Virginia jurisdictions, police added.

Anyone with information was asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Harrell at 804-646-5292 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.