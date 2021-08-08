Gunmen tried to rob closed 7-Eleven store in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are looking for two men police said tried to rob a closed 7-Eleven store in Chesterfield County early Friday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the "attempted robbery" happened around 12:05 a.m. at the convenience store at 2421 W. Hundred Road.

"Two male suspects attempted to enter the business, both armed with firearms, but the business doors were locked," Lt. Jessica Sidell with Chesterfield Police said. "The suspects continued to try and open the doors."

Sidell said the pair eventually left in a black SUV.

Police described one suspect as a black male with a thin build and about 20 years old. He was wearing orange shorts, a white t-shirt and had dreadlocks to the middle of his back, according to police.

Police described the other suspect d as a black male with a medium build and also about 20 years old. He had short hair and was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and black and white shoes, according to police.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," Sidell wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.