Men injured in Petersburg double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured two men.

On Wednesday around 8:50 p.m., police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue. On arrival, police found two men who had been shot outside.

One victim has non-life-threatening injuries and the other has life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police are asking for assistance to identify who may have been involved in the shooting.

If anyone was in the area and believe that they saw or heard anything, you are asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go to www.P3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.