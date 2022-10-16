Men critically injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. – Two men were critically injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond’s Southside Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to Westover Hills Boulevard and Bassett Avenue just before 8:10 a.m.

When police arrived, they found two men wounded. The victims were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.