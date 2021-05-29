Watch
Men convicted in 2019 murder of 8-year-old Orlando Anderson Jr.

Provided to WTVR
Posted at 11:04 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 23:22:35-04

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been convicted in the 2019 murder of an 8-year-old boy in King William County.

Charles E. Coleman III and Keith E. Hargrove were both convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed burglary of a residence with a gun, entering a dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and malicious shooting at an occupied dwelling.

Coleman and Hargrove were arrested on June 19, 2020, following an investigation into the shooting death of Orlando Anderson Jr., who was shot on January 21, 2019, at a King William County home.

Screen Shot 2021-05-28 at 11.05.43 PM.png
Charles E. Coleman III and Keith E. Hargrove

On January 21, 2019, a shooting took place at a home in the 100 block of Robin Lane in King William County. It was reported that a male suspect entered the residence and then began shooting. During the shooting, Orlando was shot and was transported to VCU medical center.

Orlando, known affectionately as "Scrappy", later succumbed to his injuries.

The jury recommended two life sentences plus 49 years for each man late Friday night.

