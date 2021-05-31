Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memorial Day service at Virginia War Memorial to be broadcast on CBS 6

items.[0].videoTitle
Memorial Day service at Virginia War Memorial will be broadcast on CBS 6
Posted at 11:51 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 23:51:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial is hosting their annual ceremony to honor the military men and women who lost their lives while serving our nation.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event at 11 a.m. will be open to the general public.

Speakers will be remembering all who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country from the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terrorism.

If you cannot attend, you can watch the ceremony on CBS 6, WTVR.com/LIVE2 or on the Virginia War Memorial's Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.