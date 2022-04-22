Members of YMCA Leaders Club to help at 10K finish line

RICHMOND, Va. -- Events like the Monument Avenue 10k don't happen without the help of thousands of volunteers at all stages of the race.

A program sponsored by the Greater Richmond YMCA is giving local teenagers a chance to give back to the community at the 10K.

The YMCA Leaders Club teaches around 350 students across Richmond four pillars of life - character, fitness, service and leadership.

Those volunteering at Saturday's race will be taking on an assortment of tasks, including directing runners at the starting line, passing out water on the course and helping distribute post-race snacks at the finish line.

They are also learning skills that will enhance college and job applications and come in handy in life.

"I have about five to seven teens that help me plan it. Let's figure out transportation, snacks and being an event planner. That's something you can use in any profession, any walk of life. They're happy that we're able to prepare them for life, past the YMCA, past high school and past college," Brian Stamper, a YMCA Teen Programs Coordinator, said.

About 150 middle and high school students in the YMCA program will be on the course on Saturday.