Teen driver charged in West End hit-and-run that killed mother faces new charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The 19-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Henrico mother is facing additional charges.

Police said Meleana Klenota, who was arrested Sunday, April 11, and charged with felony hit and run, was served an arrest warrant for involuntary manslaughter Friday, according to police.

"Klenota was taken into custody following her arraignment for the original felony hit-and-run charge," police said. "She is being held without bond."

Police said 43-year-old Shannon O'Leary was killed along the 9300 block of Meadowgreen Road, off Francistown Road in Glen Allen around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

"Henrico Police responded for the report of a person found in the front yard of a residence," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Evidence on scene indicated the person had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was not at the scene. The victim died at the scene."

An investigation led to the identification of the suspected driver.

In a public Facebook post, O'Leary's husband indicated his wife was out walking the dog when she was killed.

"I loved my wife with all my heart, and now there is only emptiness where that love once stood," he wrote, "She loved not only me and our children, but so many we consider neighbors and friends. I live in witness to the resurrection, as Shannon believed in Jesus and God's kingdom in words and action. She will be with the saints at the last, and I live in hope that I may see her there."

