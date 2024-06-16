1 person injured, family of 7 homeless after fire guts Stafford home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- One person was injured and a family of seven was displaced after a fire at a home in a Stafford County neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a home along Melanie Hollow Lane in the southeastern part of the count just after 4 a.m., according to Katie Brady with Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

"Multiple callers reported a home on fire, and crews arrived within five minutes and found a two-story, single-family home with fire showing throughout the second floor," Brady said.

Seven people were inside the home when the fire started and officials said smoke alarms alerted the family to the blaze.

"All were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of units on scene. They were evaluated; one was transported for non-life-threatening injuries."

Crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Brady said.

Brady said the Fire Marshal’s Office deemed the fire accidental and "electrical in nature."

"While some electrical fires can be difficult to prevent if it originates within the wiring in the walls of a house, it is critical that all homes have working smoke alarms, as this residence did," Brady wrote. "Be sure to avoid overloading outlets, ensure electrical work is done by a licensed electrician, plug appliances directly into a wall socket not an extension cord, and if cords are cracked or damaged, do not use them."

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting the family.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.