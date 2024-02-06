Former Henrico County middle school teacher admits to sex crimes against student, faces 50 years in prison

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Former Hungary Creek Middle School teacher Megan Jordan will face up to 50 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to sex crimes against one of her middle school students.

"During the 2022-23 school year, Ms. Jordan was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student," Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor wrote in a February 6, 2024, statement. "On several occasions, Ms. Jordan would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens."

Jordan, 25, of Chesterfield County, pled guilty on Tuesday to four counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent liberties of a minor.

All of the charges were considered felonies.

"I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division," Taylor continued. "We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something. Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions."

Jordan will be jailed without bond until her sentencing on May 20, 2024.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

News Former middle school teacher arrested for having sex with student