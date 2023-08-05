Mega Millions ticket sold in Henrico won $10,000

RICHMOND, Va. -- Out of the 146,016 Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia for Friday's drawing, one ticket in Henrico won $10,000.

This ticket was sold at John’s Super Market, 2017 East Nine Mile Road, Sandston.

Two other tickets in Virginia were winners as well with another $10,000 winner being sold in Alexandria and a $20,000 winner in Norfolk.

There were no tickets anywhere in the country that matched all six numbers which brings the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to an estimated $1.55 billion.

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 11-30-45-52-56, and the Mega Ball was 20.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased using the VA Lottery app, online at valottery.com, or at any of more than 5,300 businesses across the state.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, August 7th.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.