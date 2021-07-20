Watch
Meet the people who control cannabis in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Ralph Northam announced his selections Monday to fill out the five-person board of directors of the state’s nascent cannabis regulatory authority. Among them are three Richmonders: Neil Amin, CEO of Shamin Hotels; Rasheeda Creighton, co-founder of The Jackson Ward Collective and CEO at consulting firm The 3Fifty Group; and Shane Emmett, co-founder and former CEO of Health Warrior. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

