Meet one of the best Crossing Guards in Virginia: 'We'd would be lost without Officer Angelique'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Angelique Watterson, of Chesapeake, was named Crossing Guard of the Year as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Program.

“Angelique Watterson does an outstanding job of keeping the children and parents of Butts Road Primary safe every morning and afternoon as they cross a very busy intersection," a Chesapeake Public Schools spokesperson said.

Watterson was celebrated at Butts Road Primary with a parade, gifts, and cake early Wednesday morning.

“Butts Road Primary has over 100 drop-offs and many families walking to and from school, and Officer Angelique works tirelessly to keep operations running smoothly. The Butts Road Primary community would be lost without Officer Angelique," the spokesperson continued.

Watterson was one of six in the Commonwealth chosen to receive this title.