How this Richmond salon owner 'goes out of her way to help' entrepreneurs in Africa

RICHMOND, Va. -- For 35 years Awa Gueye has called the United States home, but a huge chunk of her heart remains with the people in her village in Senegal, Africa.

"The ladies in my country, I love them. They are hardworking," Gueye said.

Her family business, Awa’s African Braiding on Richmond's North Side, has been a staple in the community for years.

WTVR Awa Gueye

"A lot of people learned from me," Gueye said. "A lot of people know Awa’s. If you say, 'I worked for Awa’s,' they know you do good job because I do a good job here."

Working side by side with her daughters and other relatives, that is what she prides herself on. But perhaps one of the things she’s most proud of, is the yearly support she is committed to giving to women in her home village in Senegal.

Women entrepreneurs look up to Gueye for the financial foundation she laid for herself and her family as well as the positive impact she’s making on their families from afar.

WTVR

"I sell baskets that are hand made in my country," Gueye explained. "I go there to see the women. I go to the village to get the baskets to sell, because they have kids that go to school and so they can buy food and clothes for kids. I go and help them by buying the baskets and bring to the U.S. and sell it."

A robust inventory of handmade African baskets, chairs, jewelry and more adorn her salon. The goods are a reminder of the commitment she has made to the Senegalese women.

"I tell customers that I help women in my country and they’re happy to buy from me the baskets," she said.

Gueye's daughter said she is grateful the family can help the women.

"She goes out of her way to help them," she said. "So for them, it makes them work harder and to make even more baskets — work more hours of the day and night.

WTVR Awa Gueye's Daughter

It is not lost on Gueye the importance of what she is doing for the Senegalese women and their families thousands of miles away. It is something she will continue to do, knowing the difference she’s making and helping others enjoy a brighter future.

"I love the ladies over there and they love me so much because when they see me, they come over and everybody comes to me and want me to buy their items," Gueye said. "Because they know me. I help a lot. I like to help people, help women."

Gueye's daughter said she is very proud of her mother, who she descried as a strong woman who loves to help people and never gives up.

