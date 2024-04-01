Medalist REIT unloads Mechanicsville shopping center for $13M

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it looks to continue to find its footing after a management shakeup last summer, a local real estate firm has offloaded its main Richmond-area property.

Medalist Diversified REIT last month sold Hanover Square, a 73,000-square-foot Mechanicsville shopping center it had owned since 2018. That’s according to an SEC filing made by the publicly traded, downtown-based firm.

The Marshalls and Old Navy-anchored retail strip at 7230 Bell Creek Road sold for $13 million. The sale included the divestiture of Medalist’s 84 percent stake in the property and the 16 percent stake of its tenant-in-common partner.

The buyer was North Carolina-based Prudent Growth Partners. Its other Richmond-area holding is the Shoppes at River Forest in Chester, according to it website.

