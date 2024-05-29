Virginia State Police investigating crash that killed Midlothian man

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a crash that killed a 53-year-old from Midlothian, Va.

State police say the crash happened on Tuesday on Route 47 in Mecklenburg County.

According to investigators, a Ford Ranger was driving northbound on Route 47 near the intersection with Route 655 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and struck an utility pole. "The Ranger then went into a field where it rolled over multiple times," officials would write in a release.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Charles E. Cameron Junior or Midlothian Virginia.

Investigators say he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

