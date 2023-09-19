Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting leaves one man dead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are now investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police tell CBS 6 that at around 12:45 a.m. Richmond officers responded to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike following the sound of gunfire in the area. There officers found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

The Medical Examiner will officially have to determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

