One person dead in three-car Henrico crash

WTVR
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 23:09:55-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after three cars crashed at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and St. Claire Lane, Henrico police say.

The crash, which happened after 8:30 Friday evening, involved three drivers, with one dying as a result of their injuries.

A second driver was treated at the scene of the crash, and a third was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Henrico Police Crash Team.

The east and west lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike will be closed for a number of hours into the night.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
