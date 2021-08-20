Mechanicsville teen opening for Foreigner at Meadow Event Park

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The band Foreigner is taking the stage at Meadow Event Park Friday night as a part of the After Hours Concert Series, and their opening act is a student at Mechanicsville High School.

Chase Demastus won the chance to perform a 10-minute solo set on the electric guitar after he submitted a video of himself performing to radio station Classic 96.5.

He was selected over dozens of other guitarists.

The band will pay him $50 for the performance, and donate $500 to Demastus's high school music program.

Demastus said he's excited for the opportunity, and he loves the impact music can have on people.

"You can control how people feel, like, just their moods. And we like, we like the party style rock. So to give people a good time is definitely...it's everything to me. I love that," said Demastus.

He said he doesn't see himself doing anything else in life but playing the guitar.

Gates for the concert open at five and Demastus takes the stage at six.