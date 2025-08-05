Raccoon in Mechanicsville tests positive for rabies, Virginia Department of Health warns

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A raccoon near the Mill Valley neighborhood in Mechanicsville recently tested positive for rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

An announcement on Tuesday, August 5 said that the raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public. However, anyone who has information about exposure to the raccoon before August 1 should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313.

Exposure includes a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

