Mechanicsville private school marks completion of $6M expansion project

RICHMOND, Va. -- A growing private school’s students no longer have to eat lunch in the chapel.

Grace Christian School has completed construction on a 18,000-square-foot, two-story wing to the church at 8067 Atlee Road where it operates.

The $6 million project brings the building, which is shared with the congregation of Grace Christian Church, to a total of 24,000 square feet with room for a new cafeteria and 11 new classrooms for the school.

The project also includes a new office wing and weight room in addition to the expansion of existing athletic locker rooms.

