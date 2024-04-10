Mechanicsville High School principal announces retirement. Search for replacement now underway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mechanicsville High School's principal announced Wednesday that he will be retiring, leaving the school searching for a new leader.

Charles Stevens posted the announcement to his facebook page saying, "It is with mixed emotions and a very bittersweet heart that I announce my plan to retire from Mechanicsville High School and Hanover County Public Schools."

He would go on to say that the school board approved his resignation Tuesday night and his last day will be August 1.

Stevens began his career with Hanover County Public Schools in 1994 as a teacher and coach at the then Lee-Davis High School.

"For the past 30 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside such talented and passionate individuals who share a common goal of teaching and serving the whole child, as well as nurturing and shaping the minds of our future leaders," Charles expressed.

According to Stevens, the school division will immediately begin a search for a new principal. That includes sending a survey to faculty, staff, and families asking for feedback on what qualities and characteristics they are searching for in a new school leader.

