Mechanicsville man arrested for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man was arrested last Friday for crimes related to the insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6.

Geoffrey Sills, 30, is charged with a number of federal offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder, among other charges.

According to court documents, Sills was on the lower terrace of the Capitol on January 6 where he was captured in surveillance videos assaulting multiple law enforcement officers.

As seen in the footage, Sills threw multiple objects at law enforcement officers. Surveillance video then captured Sills among a group of rioters entering the tunnel while holding up his phone, looking as if he was recording.

This same footage is posted on Sill's Instagram account. He continued to record while the crowd moved forward in the tunnel.

While inside, he repeatedly struck multiple officers with a baton while using a strobe light, apparently trying to disorient officers.

Around 3 p.m., Sills turned around and left the tunnel and walked into the crowd.

His case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Sills as #153 in their seeking information photos and videos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the FBI’s Richmond Field Office.

The investigation into the January 6 Capitol breech is ongoing.