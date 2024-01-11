Teens accused of 'unthinkable act' outside Mechanicsville High School now charged with vandalism

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Two teenagers were charged in connection to a 2023 vandalism at the Mechanicsville High School football field.

"The incident involved the spray-painting of various words, phrases, and symbols on the grass, including a swastika," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in an email.

The teenage boys, whose names were not released due to their age, were charged with:

Trespass on School Property

Vandalism

Entering Property with Intent to Damage

In a message to the community following the incident, Principal Charles Stevens and Superintendent Michael Gill called the vandalism "an affront" to the school's principles and values.

"To our disbelief, this vandalism included a swastika. This obscene symbol of pure hate and intolerance has no place in our society and stands in direct opposition to the principles of unity, respect, and inclusion that we hold dear at our school and across our school division," Principal Charles Stevens and Superintendent Michael Gill wrote. "We are fully committed to holding those responsible for this disgraceful and unthinkable act accountable for their actions."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.