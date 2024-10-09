Mechanicsville is getting its first Chipotlane

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Chipotle fans in Mechanicsville rejoice! Your favorite Mexican grill is preparing to open on Chamberlayne Road, near Atlee Road, on October 15.

The new location comes with a Chipotlane so you don't even have to get our of your car.... nitas (sorry, had to be done).

The Chipotlane is a drive-thru pick-up lane to grab online orders.

The new Chipotle will create about 30 jobs for which you can apply here.

It is located about seven miles from the Chipotle Mexican Grill on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.



