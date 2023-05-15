Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash

Richmond top stories and weather May 15, 2023
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 10:32:44-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old man died in an ATV crash Saturday night, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of New Worshams Way, off of Epps Road.

The crash happened when a 2022 Yamaha Kodiak 700 ATV traveling south on the road when it approached a curve and ran off the side of the road. The man was ejected from the ATV.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Deputies said he was identified as Jonathan William Gurley of Mechanicsville.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone