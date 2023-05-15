Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old man died in an ATV crash Saturday night, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of New Worshams Way, off of Epps Road.

The crash happened when a 2022 Yamaha Kodiak 700 ATV traveling south on the road when it approached a curve and ran off the side of the road. The man was ejected from the ATV.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Deputies said he was identified as Jonathan William Gurley of Mechanicsville.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.