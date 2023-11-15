Mechanicsville Covenant Woods shuttering in-home care subsidiary Advance Care

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Mechanicsville retirement community is winding down the in-home care subsidiary it acquired nearly four years ago and shedding dozens of jobs as a result.

Covenant Woods confirmed this week that its leadership has decided to shutter Advance Care, which offers in-home and hospice care for seniors in the Richmond area.

“After careful consideration, the Covenant Woods’ Board of Directors has decided to dissolve Advance Care Home Health and Hospice divisions in order to focus on the core business model as a Life Plan retirement community on our campus in Hanover,” Covenant Woods spokeswoman Erin Melton said in an email.

