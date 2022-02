HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Students and staff at Mechanicsville High School in Hanover County threw a party Friday for cafeteria employee Evelyn Martin.

Ms. Martin celebrated her 95th birthday at the school.

WTVR

"I love every one of them. I've loved them all each year we've been here," Martin, who started at the school in 2004, said.

Students said they wanted to honor Martin because she does so much for the community and they wanted to show their appreciation.