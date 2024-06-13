Sausage-maker’s new restaurant, meat counter to replace Carytown Cupcakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Carytown Cupcakes eyes its last day of business later this month, there’s been a change of plans for what’s next at the bakery’s storefront.

Local sausage company The Mayor Meats and its pop-up brand Hots & Brats are taking over at 3111 W. Cary St. later this year with a new meat counter and restaurant.

It marks a new direction for the space that had for a time been eyed by pop-up Young Mother for a brick-and-mortar location.

The Mayor Meats owner Kyle Morse said the brick-and-mortar version of Hots & Brats will have largely similar offerings to the pop-up but with an expanded menu focused on hot dogs and other sausages, such as wursts.

