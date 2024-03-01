Meals tax proposals die in Senate as Richmond tweaks policies, reviews affected accounts

RICHMOND, Va. -- State-level attempts to address tax collection issues that have plagued Richmond restaurant owners in particular have apparently fizzled out in this year’s General Assembly session, leaving city government to make what fixes it can on its own.

Two bills on the issue that had passed the House of Delegates and crossed over to the Senate were effectively killed this week by the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, a majority of which had previously balked at a Senate version of one of the bills.

On Tuesday, the committee was unanimous in voting that the bills be passed by indefinitely, leaving them out of the state budget bill that the two chambers are hashing out.

