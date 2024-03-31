Watch Now
2 injured in Chesterfield dirt bike crash

Posted at 11:37 PM, Mar 30, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A young man and a juvenile were hurt while riding a dirt bike in Chesterfield County on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The pair was injured in a hit-and-run crash along the 3500 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

The juvenile crash victim was last listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Officers were able to eventually locate a person of interest in the crash and took that person into custody.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

