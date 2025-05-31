Meadowbrook High School orchestra students perform with VCU Health Orchestra

RICHMOND, Va. — Students in Meadowbrook High School's orchestra performed with the VCU Health Orchestra on Friday night.

The performance was part of a collaboration between Music Orchard Richmond and the VCU Health Orchestra.

The concert was free to the public and was held at the Cathedral of Sacred Heart.



