Meadowbrook High School orchestra students perform with VCU Health Orchestra

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 30, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — Students in Meadowbrook High School's orchestra performed with the VCU Health Orchestra on Friday night.

The performance was part of a collaboration between Music Orchard Richmond and the VCU Health Orchestra.

The concert was free to the public and was held at the Cathedral of Sacred Heart.

