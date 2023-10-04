McGeorge family sells the last of its Richmond-area dealerships

RICHMOND, Va. -- The McGeorge family’s auto dealership sell-off continues. The longtime local car sellers on Tuesday finalized the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Richmond and Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian to Miami-based Murgado Automotive Group.

Those are the last two of the family’s local dealerships, following the sale last week of its two McGeorge Toyota locations in Henrico to Northern Virginia-based Graham Ourisman Automotive.

