Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

McGeorge family sells the last of its Richmond-area dealerships

Mercedes-Benz of Richmond.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Mercedes-Benz of Richmond was one of McGeorge’s two Mercedes stores sold in the deal.
Mercedes-Benz of Richmond.jpg
Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 10:01:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The McGeorge family’s auto dealership sell-off continues. The longtime local car sellers on Tuesday finalized the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Richmond and Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian to Miami-based Murgado Automotive Group.

Those are the last two of the family’s local dealerships, following the sale last week of its two McGeorge Toyota locations in Henrico to Northern Virginia-based Graham Ourisman Automotive.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone