Student shot at Richmond school bus stop, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 10:08:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager was shot at their school bus stop Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The student survived the shooting and was last listed in stable condition, those sources indicated.

Richmond Police have not yet released official information about the shooting.

Richmond School Board representative Jonathan Young described the crime as a drive-by shooting to Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit. He said there were multiple people at the bus stop at the time of the shooting.

Officers responded to the 900 block of McDowell Road, near Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike, in South Richmond, Va. at about 8:19 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

