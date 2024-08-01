Where you can hear from all five Richmond mayoral candidates

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders have another opportunity to meet and hear from the five individuals who are seeking the city’s top office.

Richmond Crusade for Voters is hosting a mayoral candidate forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night at Third Street Bethel AME Church on 614 North 3rd Street in Jackson Ward.

“Our mission is to help educate the voters,” said Bernice E. Travers, chair of the Crusade’s Research Committee. "These forums are one way we are carrying on that mission nearly 70 years after our founding. Everyone is welcome to attend to gain a better understanding of the candidates and their positions.”

The five candidates are: 1st District Councilmember Andreas Addison, local and state public health leader Dr. Danny Avula, former 9th District Councilmember Michelle Mosby, VUU graduate Maurice Neblett, and Bridging Virginia founder Harrison Roday.

Current Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is finishing his second and final term as he is ineligible to run for a third term and instead aiming for Lt. Governor.

CBS 6 spoke to several voters and Richmonders about existing issues they’d like to see the next mayor address.

One individual talked about rampant drugs and fentanyl as he recently lost his daughter to a drug overdose.

Some spoke about the need for safer roads.

“In Richmond people need to own houses and I think a lot of things flow from there. If we get people in houses that can help a lot of people out,” said Evan Herr. “[Affordable] housing jumps to the top of mind. People need to be able to buy a house.”

Todd Young lives on the streets and hopes the next mayor will focus on the unsheltered population.

“I think that’s a big issue here: helping the homeless. If you help the bottom, you can help bring up people to try to get on a level to be successful in life,” Young stated.

City Council candidates will be featured at the second forum scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Third Street Bethel, with the forum for School Board candidates to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the church.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.